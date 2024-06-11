PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Si Woo Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim looks to improve upon his 39th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.

    Latest odds for Kim at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open, Kim has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 1-over.
    • In 2023, Kim finished 39th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20233967-72-71-74+4
    6/16/2022MC76-69+5
    6/17/20214071-75-70-74+6
    9/17/2020MC72-77+9
    6/13/2019MC76-74+8
    6/14/2018MC73-76+9

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -3.014 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.873 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462 ranks 21st on TOUR this season, and his 74.3% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.608.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 162nd this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142292.0295.8
    Greens in Regulation %6166.47%61.73%
    Putts Per Round6428.6328.6
    Par Breakers8624.56%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.48%14.81%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • With 1061 points, Kim currently sits 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.464.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.772, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4621.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6083.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2900.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.509-3.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8511.873

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

