Si Woo Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

Si Woo Kim looks to improve upon his 39th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open, Kim has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 1-over.
- In 2023, Kim finished 39th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|6/16/2022
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|6/17/2021
|40
|71-75-70-74
|+6
|9/17/2020
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|6/13/2019
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|6/14/2018
|MC
|73-76
|+9
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 three times.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -3.014 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.873 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462 ranks 21st on TOUR this season, and his 74.3% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.608.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 162nd this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|292.0
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.47%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.63
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.56%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.48%
|14.81%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- With 1061 points, Kim currently sits 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.464.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.772, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.462
|1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.608
|3.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.290
|0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.509
|-3.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.851
|1.873
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.
