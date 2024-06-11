Ryan Fox betting profile: U.S. Open
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on from the 13th tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox will compete in the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16 after a seventh-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Fox's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 10-over, over his last five appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Fox last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 43rd with a score of 5-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Fox's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|6/16/2022
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|9/17/2020
|MC
|74-85
|+19
|6/13/2019
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|6/14/2018
|41
|73-72-74-75
|+14
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 2.212 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of 3.151 in his past five tournaments.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 (85th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.8 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 92nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.011.
- On the greens, Fox has registered a 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|308.8
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|64.52%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.02
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.61%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|15.78%
|13.58%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
- Currently, Fox sits 98th in the FedExCup standings with 297 points.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.092 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 0.963 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.189, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.056
|2.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.011
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.239
|-1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.314
|2.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.141
|3.151
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.