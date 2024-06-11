Justin Rose betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the second tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Justin Rose enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 U.S. Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at The Los Angeles Country Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Rose's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 2-over, over his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open.
- In 2023, Rose failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Rose's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|6/16/2022
|37
|68-73-74-72
|+7
|6/17/2021
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|9/17/2020
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|6/13/2019
|3
|65-70-68-74
|-7
|6/14/2018
|10
|71-70-73-73
|+7
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rose has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 0.002 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.079, which ranks 114th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 103rd, and his 66.6% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose owns a -0.417 average that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose's 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 67th this season, while he averages 28.23 putts per round (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|296.7
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|62.02%
|60.49%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.23
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|154
|21.58%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.92%
|14.20%
Rose's best finishes
- Rose hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times (69.2%).
- Currently, Rose sits 71st in the FedExCup standings with 500 points.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.157. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Rose produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 5.900. In that event, he finished 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best mark this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 1.593 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.839, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
- Rose delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 32nd in the field.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.079
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.417
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.011
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.164
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.322
|0.002
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-72-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.