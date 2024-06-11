Justin Rose betting profile: U.S. Open

Rose has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Rose has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting.