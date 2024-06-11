Xander Schauffele betting profile: U.S. Open

Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 38-under.

Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele has an average of 4.956 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.