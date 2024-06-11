Xander Schauffele betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele finished 10th in the U.S. Open in 2023, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club .
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open, Schauffele has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 1-under.
- Schauffele last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 10th with a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Schauffele's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|6/16/2022
|14
|70-69-75-68
|+2
|6/17/2021
|7
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|9/17/2020
|5
|68-72-70-74
|+4
|6/13/2019
|3
|66-73-71-67
|-7
|6/14/2018
|6
|72-74-72-68
|+6
Schauffele's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 38-under.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has an average of 4.956 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 10.702 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.759 this season (seventh on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 41st, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks sixth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.676, while he ranks 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.03%.
- On the greens, Schauffele's 0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, and his 28.21 putts-per-round average ranks 24th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|305.0
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|69.03%
|53.33%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.21
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|8
|28.72%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|9.46%
|6.94%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele has participated in 14 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with six top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Currently, Schauffele ranks second in the FedExCup standings with 2880 points.
Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.759
|3.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.676
|3.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.234
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.555
|4.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.223
|10.702
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.