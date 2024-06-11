PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele finished 10th in the U.S. Open in 2023, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club .

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open, Schauffele has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 1-under.
    • Schauffele last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 10th with a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Schauffele's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20231062-70-73-72-3
    6/16/20221470-69-75-68+2
    6/17/2021769-71-72-71-1
    9/17/2020568-72-70-74+4
    6/13/2019366-73-71-67-7
    6/14/2018672-74-72-68+6

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 38-under.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has an average of 4.956 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 10.702 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schauffele .

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.759 this season (seventh on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 41st, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks sixth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.676, while he ranks 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.03%.
    • On the greens, Schauffele's 0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, and his 28.21 putts-per-round average ranks 24th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41305.0309.8
    Greens in Regulation %1469.03%53.33%
    Putts Per Round2428.2127.3
    Par Breakers828.72%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance29.46%6.94%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele has participated in 14 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with six top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, Schauffele ranks second in the FedExCup standings with 2880 points.

    Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.7593.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6763.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.234-0.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5554.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.22310.702

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

