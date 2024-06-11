Matthieu Pavon betting profile: U.S. Open

Pavon has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Pavon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 5-over over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.

Pavon is averaging -3.766 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.