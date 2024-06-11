Matthieu Pavon betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Matthieu Pavon missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He'll be after a better result June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last three trips to the U.S. Open, Pavon has an average score of 12-over, with an average finish of 25th.
- In 2023, Pavon missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Pavon's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|6/13/2019
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|6/14/2018
|25
|71-77-74-70
|+12
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Pavon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-over over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Pavon is averaging -3.766 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging -8.534 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.009, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 99th, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon has a 0.267 mark (53rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 95th on TOUR, while he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16. He has broken par 24.62% of the time (85th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|297.2
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|64.86%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.16
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.62%
|14.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|15.92%
|20.14%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- With 1145 points, Pavon currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.349 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.009
|-1.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.267
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.497
|-2.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.012
|-3.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.252
|-8.534
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the U.S. Open.
