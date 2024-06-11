PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Shane Lowry of Ireland walks onto the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Shane Lowry of Ireland walks onto the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry shot 1-over and placed 20th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open, Lowry has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 6-over.
    • Lowry last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 1-over.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Lowry's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20232072-70-68-71+1
    6/16/2022MC72-72+4
    6/17/20216572-74-72-79+13
    9/17/20204376-70-77-72+15
    6/13/20192875-69-70-69-1
    6/14/2018MC75-79+14

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished first once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Lowry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 28-under over his last five appearances.
    • Shane Lowry has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lowry is averaging 1.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lowry .

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.304 (38th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.5 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry has a 0.513 mark (14th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.36, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97297.5301.3
    Greens in Regulation %4266.92%51.11%
    Putts Per Round14129.3629.0
    Par Breakers5925.76%19.72%
    Bogey Avoidance14617.17%12.78%

    Lowry's best finishes

    • Lowry has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 92.3%.
    • Currently, Lowry has 1316 points, placing him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lowry put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.037.
    • Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry put up his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 2.657.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.253). That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3041.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5130.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.053-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1790.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5851.319

    Lowry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open2072-70-68-71+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1964-69-69-64-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1271-64-65-73-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-69-70-70-37
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2566-73-73-70-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6067-70-68-76-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches467-67-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard366-71-70-72-9350
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-72-66-990
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4373-74-75-74+818
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-72-68-75+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-143400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4775-71-73-72+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship669-69-62-70-14263
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3372-68-68-68-423
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4974-73-68-85+1214

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.