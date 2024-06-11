Shane Lowry betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Shane Lowry of Ireland walks onto the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry shot 1-over and placed 20th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open, Lowry has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 6-over.
- Lowry last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 1-over.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Lowry's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|6/16/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|6/17/2021
|65
|72-74-72-79
|+13
|9/17/2020
|43
|76-70-77-72
|+15
|6/13/2019
|28
|75-69-70-69
|-1
|6/14/2018
|MC
|75-79
|+14
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished first once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Lowry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 28-under over his last five appearances.
- Shane Lowry has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lowry is averaging 1.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.304 (38th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.5 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry has a 0.513 mark (14th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.36, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|297.5
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|66.92%
|51.11%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.36
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|59
|25.76%
|19.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|17.17%
|12.78%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 92.3%.
- Currently, Lowry has 1316 points, placing him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lowry put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.037.
- Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry put up his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 2.657.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.253). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.304
|1.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.513
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.053
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.179
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.585
|1.319
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.