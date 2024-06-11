Lucas Glover betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover placed 17th in the U.S. Open in 2020, shooting a 8-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club .
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Glover's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 8-over, over his last four appearances at the U.S. Open.
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2020, he finished 17th after posting a score of 8-over.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Glover's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/17/2020
|17
|71-71-71-75
|+8
|6/13/2019
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|6/14/2018
|MC
|77-72
|+9
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging -0.103 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 1.602 Strokes Gained: Total.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.044, which ranks 88th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.4 yards) ranks 163rd, and his 74.8% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.554.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|287.4
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|66.04%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.83
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|155
|21.28%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|13.52%
|14.51%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover has played 15 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 80%.
- Currently, Glover has 543 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578. He finished 25th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.044
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.554
|1.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.321
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.405
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.515
|1.602
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the U.S. Open.
