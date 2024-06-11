PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lucas Glover betting profile: U.S. Open

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover placed 17th in the U.S. Open in 2020, shooting a 8-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club .

    Latest odds for Glover at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Glover's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 8-over, over his last four appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2020, he finished 17th after posting a score of 8-over.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Glover's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/17/20201771-71-71-75+8
    6/13/2019MC73-72+3
    6/14/2018MC77-72+9

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging -0.103 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 1.602 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.044, which ranks 88th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.4 yards) ranks 163rd, and his 74.8% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.554.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (84th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163287.4291.6
    Greens in Regulation %6866.04%63.27%
    Putts Per Round8428.8328.4
    Par Breakers15521.28%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance3113.52%14.51%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover has played 15 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 80%.
    • Currently, Glover has 543 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.965. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578. He finished 25th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0440.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5541.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3210.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.405-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.5151.602

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational657-69-68E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

