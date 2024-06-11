Wyndham Clark betting profile: U.S. Open

Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Clark has averaged 318.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Clark is averaging -0.082 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.