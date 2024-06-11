PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Wyndham Clark of the United States hits a tee shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark, the previous winner in this tournamanet after shooting 10-under on the par-70 course at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 U.S. Open in Village of Pinehurst, NC, June 13-16.

    Latest odds for Clark at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Clark has entered the U.S. Open three times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Clark is the previous winner at the U.S. Open, winning with a score of 10-under in 2023.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Clark's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023164-67-69-70-10
    6/16/2022MC70-74+4
    6/17/2021MC75-72+5

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Clark has averaged 318.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging -0.082 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Clark is averaging -0.534 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.504 (17th) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.4 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 72nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.163, while he ranks 56th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.52%.
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 27th on TOUR this season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd. He has broken par 28.77% of the time (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5313.4318.7
    Greens in Regulation %5666.52%57.94%
    Putts Per Round4228.4428.3
    Par Breakers628.77%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.81%18.65%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 69.2%.
    • With 1906 points, Clark currently ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking third in the field at 4.302. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
    • Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark delivered his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5041.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.163-1.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.009-0.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.415-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.092-0.534

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the U.S. Open.

