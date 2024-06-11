Wyndham Clark betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Wyndham Clark of the United States hits a tee shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark, the previous winner in this tournamanet after shooting 10-under on the par-70 course at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 U.S. Open in Village of Pinehurst, NC, June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Clark has entered the U.S. Open three times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of 10-under.
- Clark is the previous winner at the U.S. Open, winning with a score of 10-under in 2023.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Clark's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|6/16/2022
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|6/17/2021
|MC
|75-72
|+5
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Clark has averaged 318.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging -0.082 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging -0.534 Strokes Gained: Total.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.504 (17th) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.4 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 72nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.163, while he ranks 56th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.52%.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 27th on TOUR this season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd. He has broken par 28.77% of the time (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|313.4
|318.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|66.52%
|57.94%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.44
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|6
|28.77%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.81%
|18.65%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with four top-five finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 69.2%.
- With 1906 points, Clark currently ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking third in the field at 4.302. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark delivered his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that event.
- Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.504
|1.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.163
|-1.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.009
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.415
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.092
|-0.534
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the U.S. Open.
