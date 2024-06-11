Will Zalatoris betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Will Zalatoris will appear June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he placed 41st in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 8-over at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last four appearances at the U.S. Open, Zalatoris has an average finish of fourth, and an average score of even-par.
- Zalatoris finished second (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open (in 2022).
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Zalatoris' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/16/2022
|2
|69-70-67-69
|-5
|6/17/2021
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|9/17/2020
|6
|70-74-70-71
|+5
|6/14/2018
|MC
|80-71
|+11
Zalatoris' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Zalatoris has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Zalatoris has an average finishing position of 47th in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -2.049 Strokes Gained: Total.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.133 this season, which ranks 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.9 yards) ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks 44th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.331, while he ranks 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, while he averages 29.38 putts per round (143rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|297.9
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|63.89%
|54.32%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.38
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|129
|23.06%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|16.67%
|15.74%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Although Zalatoris has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Zalatoris has 1001 points, placing him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris posted his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.060.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.278, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.133
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.331
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.093
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.341
|-1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.030
|-2.049
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.