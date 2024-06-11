PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Will Zalatoris will appear June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he placed 41st in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 8-over at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last four appearances at the U.S. Open, Zalatoris has an average finish of fourth, and an average score of even-par.
    • Zalatoris finished second (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open (in 2022).
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Zalatoris' recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/16/2022269-70-67-69-5
    6/17/2021MC75-74+7
    9/17/2020670-74-70-71+5
    6/14/2018MC80-71+11

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Zalatoris has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -2.049 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.133 this season, which ranks 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.9 yards) ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks 44th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.331, while he ranks 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, while he averages 29.38 putts per round (143rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93297.9301.2
    Greens in Regulation %12863.89%54.32%
    Putts Per Round14329.3829.0
    Par Breakers12923.06%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance13316.67%15.74%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Although Zalatoris has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Zalatoris has 1001 points, placing him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris posted his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.060.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.278, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1330.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.331-0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.093-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.341-1.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.030-2.049

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4174-70-73-79+819

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

