32M AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Scottie Scheffler fist pumps while making a putt for par on the 16th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 9, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler looks to repeat his winning performance from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last competition when he competes in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last five appearances at the U.S. Open, Scheffler has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In 2023, Scheffler finished third (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Scheffler's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023367-68-68-70-7
    6/16/2022270-67-71-67-5
    6/17/2021772-69-70-72-1
    6/13/2019MC72-74+4

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished first three times while also earning four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader three times and five or fewer strokes back of the winner four times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Scottie Scheffler has averaged 305.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has an average of 1.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 12.304 in his past five tournaments.
    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.878, which ranks second on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 66th, and his 72.1% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a mark of 1.528.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has registered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.00. He has broken par 32.51% of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66301.1305.6
    Greens in Regulation %173.52%70.00%
    Putts Per Round1128.0027.6
    Par Breakers132.51%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance18.87%8.89%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler has played 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in five of them. He has also collected nine finishes in the top-five and 12 finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Scheffler, who has 5051 points, currently ranks first in the FedExCup standings.

    Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477. In that event, he finished first.
    • Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 12.957. In that event, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8783.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.5287.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3790.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1271.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.91312.304

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open367-68-68-70-7210
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700
    May 16-19PGA Championship867-66-73-65-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge272-65-63-71-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday167-68-71-74-8700

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

