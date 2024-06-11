Scottie Scheffler betting profile: U.S. Open

Scheffler has finished first three times while also earning four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader three times and five or fewer strokes back of the winner four times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Scottie Scheffler has averaged 305.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Scheffler has an average of 1.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.