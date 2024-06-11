Scottie Scheffler betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Scottie Scheffler fist pumps while making a putt for par on the 16th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 9, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler looks to repeat his winning performance from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last competition when he competes in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last five appearances at the U.S. Open, Scheffler has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In 2023, Scheffler finished third (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Scheffler's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|6/16/2022
|2
|70-67-71-67
|-5
|6/17/2021
|7
|72-69-70-72
|-1
|6/13/2019
|MC
|72-74
|+4
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished first three times while also earning four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader three times and five or fewer strokes back of the winner four times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Scottie Scheffler has averaged 305.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 1.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 12.304 in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.878, which ranks second on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 66th, and his 72.1% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a mark of 1.528.
- On the greens, Scheffler has registered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.00. He has broken par 32.51% of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|301.1
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|73.52%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.00
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|32.51%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|8.87%
|8.89%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler has played 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in five of them. He has also collected nine finishes in the top-five and 12 finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Scheffler, who has 5051 points, currently ranks first in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477. In that event, he finished first.
- Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 12.957. In that event, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010 (he finished 10th in that event).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.878
|3.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.528
|7.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.379
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.127
|1.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.913
|12.304
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the U.S. Open.
