Webb Simpson betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 25: Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 50th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Simpson's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 3-over, over his last six appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Simpson missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2022.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Simpson's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/16/2022
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|6/17/2021
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|9/17/2020
|8
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|6/13/2019
|16
|74-68-73-66
|-3
|6/14/2018
|10
|76-71-71-69
|+7
Simpson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 43rd.
- Over his last five appearances, Simpson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Webb Simpson has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -1.254 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging 0.674 Strokes Gained: Total.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.172, which ranks 67th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 90th, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Simpson ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.243.
- On the greens, Simpson's -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (43rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|298.4
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|60.61%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.45
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|173
|19.53%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.98%
|16.39%
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 88.9%.
- As of now, Simpson has accumulated 170 points, which ranks him 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Simpson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Simpson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.360. In that event, he finished 45th.
- Simpson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.195.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.315 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.129, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Simpson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 45th in the field.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.172
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.243
|-1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.432
|2.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.347
|-1.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.013
|0.674
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|70-66-69-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|105
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|70
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-67-75-72
|+3
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.