Viktor Hovland betting profile: U.S. Open

Hovland has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.

In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting.