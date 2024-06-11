Viktor Hovland betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last five trips to the U.S. Open, Hovland has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 15th.
- Hovland last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 19th with a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Hovland's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|6/16/2022
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|6/17/2021
|W/D
|74
|+3
|9/17/2020
|13
|71-71-70-75
|+7
|6/13/2019
|12
|69-73-71-67
|-4
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of 4.882 in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.615 (10th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.5 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland ranks 28th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.419. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.17%.
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 70th this season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranks 51st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|299.5
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|67.17%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.52
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.57%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.97%
|13.89%
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland has played nine tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Hovland has 751 points, placing him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.448. He finished 62nd in that tournament.
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 4.494 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a -0.841 mark, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.790 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 15th.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.615
|3.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.419
|3.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.572
|-2.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.145
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.607
|4.882
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|53
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.