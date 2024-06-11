Victor Perez betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Victor Perez will compete in the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16 after a 12th-place finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over Perez's last four visits to the the U.S. Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Perez last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 11-over.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Perez's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|6/16/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|6/17/2021
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|9/17/2020
|MC
|76-74
|+10
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has an average of 1.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of 2.777 in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 this season, which ranks 94th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.9 yards) ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez owns a 0.509 average that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|298.9
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|68.63%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.29
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.83%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|13.31%
|13.89%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Perez ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings with 551 points.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 11th in the field at 2.518. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking seventh in the field at 4.333. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez posted his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.309, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.007
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.509
|1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.067
|0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.024
|1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.607
|2.777
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.