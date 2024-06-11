Victor Perez betting profile: U.S. Open

Perez has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Perez has an average of 1.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.