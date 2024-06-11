PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Tyrrell Hatton of Legion XIII plays his shot from the 17th tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 07, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Tyrrell Hatton of Legion XIII plays his shot from the 17th tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 07, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

    Tyrrell Hatton looks to improve upon his 27th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.

    Latest odds for Hatton at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Hatton's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 5-over, over his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • Hatton last participated in the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 27th with a score of 2-over.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Hatton's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20232774-67-69-72+2
    6/16/20225672-71-76-74+13
    6/17/2021MC70-78+6
    9/17/2020MC74-78+12
    6/13/20192170-74-69-69-2
    6/14/2018675-70-72-69+6

    Hatton's recent performances

    • Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Hatton has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hatton has an average of 0.926 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 3.345 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hatton .

    Hatton's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48306.5304.1
    Greens in Regulation %12366.38%66.11%
    Putts Per Round2328.3328.0
    Par Breakers4623.22%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.46%11.94%

    Hatton's best finishes

    • Hatton played 20 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Hatton's best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished sixth at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Hatton collected 1381 points last season, ranking 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5330.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.419-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1281.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5970.926
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.6783.345

    Hatton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-67-69-72+233
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-62-71-69-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship2071-73-68-71-149
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4372-67-69-68-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship3470-72-68-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1664-67-72-69-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-62-72-67-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1370-65-67-66-1255
    April 11-14Masters Tournament972-74-73-69E180
    May 16-19PGA Championship6371-69-68-73-37

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.