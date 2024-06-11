Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: U.S. Open

Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Over his last five events, Hatton has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.

Hatton has an average of 0.926 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.