Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: U.S. Open
HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Tyrrell Hatton of Legion XIII plays his shot from the 17th tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 07, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tyrrell Hatton looks to improve upon his 27th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Hatton's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 5-over, over his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Hatton last participated in the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 27th with a score of 2-over.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Hatton's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|27
|74-67-69-72
|+2
|6/16/2022
|56
|72-71-76-74
|+13
|6/17/2021
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|9/17/2020
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|6/13/2019
|21
|70-74-69-69
|-2
|6/14/2018
|6
|75-70-72-69
|+6
Hatton's recent performances
- Hatton has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Hatton has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Hatton has an average of 0.926 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 3.345 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hatton's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|306.5
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|66.38%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|46
|23.22%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|11.94%
Hatton's best finishes
- Hatton played 20 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Hatton's best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished sixth at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Hatton collected 1381 points last season, ranking 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.419
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.128
|1.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.597
|0.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.678
|3.345
Hatton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-67-69-72
|+2
|33
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-62-71-69
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|71-73-68-71
|-1
|49
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|72-67-69-68
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|70-72-68-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|64-67-72-69
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-62-72-67
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|70-65-67-66
|-12
|55
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|72-74-73-69
|E
|180
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|71-69-68-73
|-3
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the U.S. Open.
