Tony Finau betting profile: U.S. Open

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau will compete in the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16 after an eighth-place finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Finau at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last six trips to the U.S. Open, Finau has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished 32nd after posting a score of 3-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Finau's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20233268-69-72-74+3
    6/16/2022MC73-72+5
    6/17/2021MC74-76+8
    9/17/2020869-73-73-71+6
    6/13/2019MC74-72+4
    6/14/2018575-72-66-72+5

    Finau's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Finau has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.
    • Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 4.029 in his past five tournaments.
    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 24th, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks fourth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.791. Additionally, he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.45%.
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (123rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24307.6311.9
    Greens in Regulation %2168.45%65.00%
    Putts Per Round12329.1128.4
    Par Breakers3826.52%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.78%13.33%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 93.3%.
    • With 979 points, Finau currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.073 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.030.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau posted his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.462. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.710), which ranked 21st in the field.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.176-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7913.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2450.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.317-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.8944.029

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational456-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

