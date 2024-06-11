Tony Finau betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Tony Finau will compete in the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16 after an eighth-place finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last six trips to the U.S. Open, Finau has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 15th.
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished 32nd after posting a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Finau's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|6/16/2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|6/17/2021
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|9/17/2020
|8
|69-73-73-71
|+6
|6/13/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|6/14/2018
|5
|75-72-66-72
|+5
Finau's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Finau has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.
- Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 4.029 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 24th, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks fourth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.791. Additionally, he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.45%.
- On the greens, Finau's -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (123rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|307.6
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|68.45%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.11
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|38
|26.52%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.78%
|13.33%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 93.3%.
- With 979 points, Finau currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.073 mark ranked second in the field.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.030.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau posted his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.462. In that event, he finished second.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.710), which ranked 21st in the field.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.176
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.791
|3.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.245
|0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.317
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.894
|4.029
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|56-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the U.S. Open.
