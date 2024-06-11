PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Moore at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Moore has played the U.S. Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Moore's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC71-72+3

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 1.341 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.036 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 ranks 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.139. Additionally, he ranks 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.06%.
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, while he averages 28.80 putts per round (82nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53302.7309.5
    Greens in Regulation %6766.06%47.62%
    Putts Per Round8228.8027.9
    Par Breakers14422.32%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.65%16.67%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Moore has 673 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.280 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.760, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1880.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.139-2.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.149-0.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0111.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.210-1.036

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the U.S. Open.

