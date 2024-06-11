Taylor Moore betting profile: U.S. Open

Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 1.341 Strokes Gained: Putting.