Taylor Moore betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Moore has played the U.S. Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Moore's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 1.341 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.036 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 ranks 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.139. Additionally, he ranks 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.06%.
- On the greens, Moore's 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, while he averages 28.80 putts per round (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|302.7
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|66.06%
|47.62%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.80
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.32%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.65%
|16.67%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Moore has 673 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.280 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.760, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.188
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.139
|-2.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.149
|-0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.011
|1.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.210
|-1.036
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.