Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 after a 20th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Fleetwood's average finish has been 25th, and his average score even-par, over his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open.
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Fleetwood's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|6/16/2022
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|6/17/2021
|50
|72-73-74-73
|+8
|9/17/2020
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|6/13/2019
|65
|71-73-73-73
|+6
|6/14/2018
|2
|75-66-78-63
|+2
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood is averaging 3.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 this season, which ranks 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood sports a -0.232 mark (131st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fleetwood has registered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|296.9
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|65.06%
|63.06%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.49
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|168
|20.37%
|18.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|12.10%
|11.94%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Fleetwood, who has 963 points, currently sits 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.470.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best mark this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.500 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.149
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.232
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.334
|1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.196
|0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.448
|3.536
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
|98
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.