34M AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 after a 20th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Fleetwood's average finish has been 25th, and his average score even-par, over his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Fleetwood's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023573-69-70-63-5
    6/16/2022MC72-75+7
    6/17/20215072-73-74-73+8
    9/17/2020MC74-74+8
    6/13/20196571-73-73-73+6
    6/14/2018275-66-78-63+2

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 3.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 this season, which ranks 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood sports a -0.232 mark (131st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has registered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102296.9299.8
    Greens in Regulation %9465.06%63.06%
    Putts Per Round4628.4928.5
    Par Breakers16820.37%18.61%
    Bogey Avoidance812.10%11.94%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • Fleetwood has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Fleetwood, who has 963 points, currently sits 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.470.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best mark this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.500 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).
    • Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1490.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.2320.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3341.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1960.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4483.536

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open573-69-70-63-5110
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2069-73-73-76+398

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
