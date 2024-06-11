Isaiah Salinda betting profile: U.S. Open

Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Salinda has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.

Isaiah Salinda has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Salinda is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.