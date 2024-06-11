Isaiah Salinda betting profile: U.S. Open
In his most recent competition, Isaiah Salinda missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll be after a better result June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Salinda missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2022.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Salinda's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/16/2022
|MC
|79-75
|+14
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Salinda has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- Isaiah Salinda has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Salinda has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|323.4
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|76.85%
|77.16%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|40.74%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.37%
|10.80%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Salinda's best finishes
- Salinda played three tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).
- Last season Salinda had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 17-under (three shots back of the winner).
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Salinda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-68-63-67
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the U.S. Open.
