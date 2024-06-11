Tom Kim betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Tom Kim of South Korea walks off the 18th tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Tom Kim hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 43rd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday his last time in competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last two trips to the U.S. Open, Kim has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 16th.
- Kim finished eighth (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|6/16/2022
|23
|72-68-73-70
|+3
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those five times he's made the cut.
- Tom Kim has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 ranks 84th on TOUR this season, and his 69.3% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 89th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.050, while he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.30%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, while he averages 28.79 putts per round (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|295.0
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|65.30%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.79
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|95
|24.27%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|15.59%
|15.00%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 16 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Kim sits 64th in the FedExCup standings with 544 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.683 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.967 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.555), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.064
|1.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.050
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.066
|1.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.051
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.129
|3.322
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.
