Tom Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Tom Kim of South Korea walks off the 18th tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 43rd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last two trips to the U.S. Open, Kim has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 16th.
    • Kim finished eighth (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023873-68-66-69-4
    6/16/20222372-68-73-70+3

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Tom Kim has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 ranks 84th on TOUR this season, and his 69.3% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 89th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.050, while he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.30%.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, while he averages 28.79 putts per round (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119295.0300.6
    Greens in Regulation %8465.30%62.22%
    Putts Per Round8128.7928.3
    Par Breakers9524.27%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance9715.59%15.00%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 16 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Kim sits 64th in the FedExCup standings with 544 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.683 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.967 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.555), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0641.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0500.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0661.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.051-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1293.322

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.

