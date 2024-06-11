PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tom Hoge betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he took 45th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 10-over at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last four appearances at the U.S. Open, Hoge has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 5-over.
    • Hoge last participated in the U.S. Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Hoge's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC72-72+4
    6/16/2022MC73-72+5
    6/17/20214672-71-76-72+7
    6/13/20194371-73-71-71+2

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of -1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging 2.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.030 this season, which ranks 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.4 yards) ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge has a 0.904 average that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 67.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 64th on TOUR this season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranks 38th. He has broken par 27.69% of the time (18th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139292.4294.0
    Greens in Regulation %3567.40%64.17%
    Putts Per Round3828.4128.4
    Par Breakers1827.69%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance3213.57%15.56%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times (88.9%).
    • With 1068 points, Hoge currently sits 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.921.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 3.315 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0301.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9042.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.265-0.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.171-1.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7802.034

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1666-71-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the U.S. Open.

