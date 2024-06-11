Tom Hoge betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he took 45th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 10-over at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last four appearances at the U.S. Open, Hoge has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 5-over.
- Hoge last participated in the U.S. Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Hoge's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|6/16/2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|6/17/2021
|46
|72-71-76-72
|+7
|6/13/2019
|43
|71-73-71-71
|+2
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of -1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging 2.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.030 this season, which ranks 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.4 yards) ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge has a 0.904 average that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 67.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 64th on TOUR this season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranks 38th. He has broken par 27.69% of the time (18th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|292.4
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|67.40%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.41
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.69%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.57%
|15.56%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times (88.9%).
- With 1068 points, Hoge currently sits 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.921.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 3.315 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.030
|1.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.904
|2.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.265
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.171
|-1.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.780
|2.034
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|66-71-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.