Tim Widing betting profile: U.S. Open
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 30: Tim Widing of Sweden putts on the eighth hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
At the PGA Championship, Tim Widing struggled, failing to make the cut at Valhalla Golf Club. He is seeking a better outcome in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- This is Widing's first time playing at the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Widing's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Widing has two wins and three top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Widing has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 22-under.
- Tim Widing has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Widing is averaging -0.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Widing has an average of -0.672 in his past five tournaments.
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|336.8
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.00%
|78.13%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|61.11%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|38.89%
|8.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's best finishes
- Widing took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.672
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Widing's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.