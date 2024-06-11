Tim Widing betting profile: U.S. Open

Over his last five tournaments, Widing has two wins and three top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Widing has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 22-under.

Tim Widing has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Widing is averaging -0.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.