32M AGO

Tiger Woods betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Tiger Woods of the United States hits a tee shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    At the PGA Championship, Tiger Woods struggled, missing the cut at Valhalla Golf Club. He is looking for better results in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16.

    Latest odds for Woods at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last three trips to the U.S. Open, Woods has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Woods last participated in the U.S. Open in 2020, missing the cut with a score of 10-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Woods' recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/17/2020MC73-77+10
    6/13/20192170-72-71-69-2
    6/14/2018MC78-72+10

    Woods' recent performances

    • Woods has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Woods has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 8-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tiger Woods has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Woods is averaging -0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Woods is averaging -4.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Woods' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-302.2296.3
    Greens in Regulation %-59.26%36.32%
    Putts Per Round-27.8329.7
    Par Breakers-35.19%18.80%
    Bogey Avoidance-34.26%23.08%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Woods' best finishes

    • Woods took part in three tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those three events, he made the cut two times.
    • Last season Woods' best performance came at the Hero World Challenge. He shot even-par and finished 18th in that event.
    • Woods collected 11 points last season, ranking 233rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Woods' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.251

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Woods' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1875-70-71-72E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalW/D72+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament6073-72-82-77+168
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-77+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woods as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
