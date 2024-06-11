Tiger Woods betting profile: U.S. Open

Woods has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Woods has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 8-over across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Tiger Woods has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Woods is averaging -0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting.