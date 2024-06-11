Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: U.S. Open

This season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.658 mark ranked second in the field.

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436. He finished sixth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 5.833 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).