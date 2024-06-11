Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Shota Hayafuji, caddie to Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, looks on from the 17th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hideki Matsuyama posted an eighth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 U.S. Open trying for a better finish.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last seven trips to the U.S. Open, Matsuyama has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 17th.
- Matsuyama last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 32nd with a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Matsuyama's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|6/16/2022
|4
|70-70-72-65
|-3
|6/17/2021
|26
|69-76-74-68
|+3
|9/17/2020
|17
|71-69-70-78
|+8
|6/13/2019
|21
|69-73-70-70
|-2
|6/14/2018
|16
|75-70-79-66
|+10
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 8.439 Strokes Gained: Total.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.243, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 111th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 19th on TOUR with a mark of 0.467.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 28.53 putts per round (52nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|295.8
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|66.67%
|61.39%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.53
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|134
|22.81%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.82%
|11.11%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has participated in 12 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times (100%).
- As of now, Matsuyama has compiled 1540 points, which ranks him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.658 mark ranked second in the field.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436. He finished sixth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 5.833 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.243
|1.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.467
|3.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.761
|3.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.249
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.222
|8.439
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.