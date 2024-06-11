PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Shota Hayafuji, caddie to Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, looks on from the 17th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hideki Matsuyama posted an eighth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 U.S. Open trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last seven trips to the U.S. Open, Matsuyama has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 17th.
    • Matsuyama last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 32nd with a score of 3-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Matsuyama's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20233272-69-67-75+3
    6/16/2022470-70-72-65-3
    6/17/20212669-76-74-68+3
    9/17/20201771-69-70-78+8
    6/13/20192169-73-70-70-2
    6/14/20181675-70-79-66+10

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 8.439 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.243, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 111th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 19th on TOUR with a mark of 0.467.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 28.53 putts per round (52nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111295.8295.4
    Greens in Regulation %4666.67%61.39%
    Putts Per Round5228.5327.8
    Par Breakers13422.81%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance511.82%11.11%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has participated in 12 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times (100%).
    • As of now, Matsuyama has compiled 1540 points, which ranks him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.658 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436. He finished sixth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 5.833 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2431.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4673.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.7613.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.249-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.2228.439

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the U.S. Open.

