Jon Rahm betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII loses his grip on his driver on the 17th tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 07, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm shot 3-under and finished 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Rahm has entered the U.S. Open seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 1-under, and his average finish has been 10th.
- In Rahm's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Rahm's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|10
|69-73-70-65
|-3
|6/16/2022
|12
|69-67-71-74
|+1
|6/17/2021
|1
|69-70-72-67
|-6
|9/17/2020
|23
|69-72-76-73
|+10
|6/13/2019
|3
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|6/14/2018
|MC
|78-77
|+15
Rahm's recent performances
- Rahm has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Rahm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.
- Jon Rahm has averaged 315.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rahm has an average of -0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rahm is averaging -1.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rahm's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|314.0
|315.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.50%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.54
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|4
|27.39%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|16.98%
Rahm's best finishes
- Rahm, who participated in 20 tournaments last season, secured four wins with eight top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Rahm had four wins, with one of them coming at The Open Championship, where he shot 7-under.
- Rahm was the FedExCup champion last season with 3320 points.
Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.360
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.878
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.336
|-0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.679
|-1.660
Rahm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|69-73-70-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-70-63-70
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|73-67-67-68
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|68-74-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|69-65-71-74
|-1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|73-76-72-76
|+9
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the U.S. Open.
