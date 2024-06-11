PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jon Rahm betting profile: U.S. Open

HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII loses his grip on his driver on the 17th tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 07, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

    Jon Rahm shot 3-under and finished 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Rahm at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Rahm has entered the U.S. Open seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 1-under, and his average finish has been 10th.
    • In Rahm's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Rahm's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20231069-73-70-65-3
    6/16/20221269-67-71-74+1
    6/17/2021169-70-72-67-6
    9/17/20202369-72-76-73+10
    6/13/2019369-70-70-68-7
    6/14/2018MC78-77+15

    Rahm's recent performances

    • Rahm has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Rahm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.
    • Jon Rahm has averaged 315.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rahm has an average of -0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rahm is averaging -1.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rahm's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11314.0315.0
    Greens in Regulation %1470.50%66.67%
    Putts Per Round4328.5429.2
    Par Breakers427.39%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.77%16.98%

    Rahm's best finishes

    • Rahm, who participated in 20 tournaments last season, secured four wins with eight top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Rahm had four wins, with one of them coming at The Open Championship, where he shot 7-under.
    • Rahm was the FedExCup champion last season with 3320 points.

    Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.360-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.878-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1040.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.336-0.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.679-1.660

    Rahm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open1069-73-70-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-70-63-70-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3773-67-67-68-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship3168-74-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1869-65-71-74-1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4573-76-72-76+9--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
