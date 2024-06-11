Jon Rahm betting profile: U.S. Open

Rahm has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Rahm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.

Jon Rahm has averaged 315.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rahm has an average of -0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.