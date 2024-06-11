PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Gary Woodland of the United States reacts to his putt on the 17th green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland will appear in the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16 after a 51st-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Woodland has entered the U.S. Open seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 3-over, and his average finish has been 33rd.
    • Woodland finished 49th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Woodland's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20234970-68-73-75+6
    6/16/20221069-73-69-69E
    6/17/20215074-71-73-74+8
    9/17/2020MC74-74+8
    6/13/2019168-65-69-69-13
    6/14/20183679-69-70-75+13

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 49th.
    • Woodland hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five tournaments.
    • Gary Woodland has averaged 316.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland is averaging 3.323 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of 0.568 in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.093 (115th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.5 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland owns a 0.089 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 29.16 putts per round (127th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8311.5316.2
    Greens in Regulation %15462.12%55.25%
    Putts Per Round12729.1628.6
    Par Breakers13822.60%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance16618.43%18.52%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland, who has played 15 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Woodland sits 157th in the FedExCup standings with 115 points.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 21st in the field at 1.727. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.007 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.331), which ranked third in the field.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.0930.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.089-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.427-2.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.0963.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.5260.568

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open4970-68-73-75+69
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3369-65-68-67-1121
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the U.S. Open.

