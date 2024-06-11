Gary Woodland betting profile: U.S. Open
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Gary Woodland of the United States reacts to his putt on the 17th green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland will appear in the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16 after a 51st-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Woodland has entered the U.S. Open seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 3-over, and his average finish has been 33rd.
- Woodland finished 49th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Woodland's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|6/16/2022
|10
|69-73-69-69
|E
|6/17/2021
|50
|74-71-73-74
|+8
|9/17/2020
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|6/13/2019
|1
|68-65-69-69
|-13
|6/14/2018
|36
|79-69-70-75
|+13
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 49th.
- Woodland hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five tournaments.
- Gary Woodland has averaged 316.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland is averaging 3.323 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of 0.568 in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.093 (115th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.5 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland owns a 0.089 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 29.16 putts per round (127th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|311.5
|316.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|62.12%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.16
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|138
|22.60%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|18.43%
|18.52%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland, who has played 15 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Woodland sits 157th in the FedExCup standings with 115 points.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 21st in the field at 1.727. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.007 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.331), which ranked third in the field.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.093
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.089
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.427
|-2.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.096
|3.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.526
|0.568
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.