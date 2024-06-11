Thomas Detry betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he placed 41st in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 8-over at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Detry's average finish has been 49th, and his average score 17-over, over his last two appearances at the U.S. Open.
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Detry's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/17/2021
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|9/17/2020
|49
|71-72-73-81
|+17
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Detry is averaging 2.488 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry is averaging 2.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry sports a -0.255 mark (134th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.00, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 28.52% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|300.4
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|63.09%
|43.52%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.00
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|9
|28.52%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|16.30%
|14.81%
Detry's best finishes
- Although Detry hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times (73.3%).
- Currently, Detry ranks 28th in the FedExCup standings with 1034 points.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
- Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.189
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.255
|-0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.215
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.592
|2.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.312
|2.554
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the U.S. Open.
