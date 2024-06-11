Thomas Detry betting profile: U.S. Open

Detry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.

Detry is averaging 2.488 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.