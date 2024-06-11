PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he placed 41st in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 8-over at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Detry at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Detry's average finish has been 49th, and his average score 17-over, over his last two appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Detry's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/17/2021MC71-76+5
    9/17/20204971-72-73-81+17

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Detry is averaging 2.488 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry is averaging 2.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry sports a -0.255 mark (134th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a putts-per-round average of 28.00, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 28.52% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71300.4297.5
    Greens in Regulation %13663.09%43.52%
    Putts Per Round1128.0027.4
    Par Breakers928.52%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance12416.30%14.81%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Although Detry hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times (73.3%).
    • Currently, Detry ranks 28th in the FedExCup standings with 1034 points.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
    • Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1890.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.255-0.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.2150.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5922.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3122.554

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.