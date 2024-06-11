PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith will compete June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he placed 33rd in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 6-over at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Pendrith's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 10-over, over his last three appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • Pendrith missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Pendrith's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC72-73+5
    6/17/2021MC75-72+5
    9/17/20202371-74-75-70+10

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 3.013 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Pendrith is averaging 4.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.007 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith has a -0.129 average that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a putts-per-round average of 28.18, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 25.88% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16310.0310.6
    Greens in Regulation %12764.02%62.04%
    Putts Per Round2128.1827.6
    Par Breakers5625.88%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.65%14.81%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has played 16 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 56.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • With 957 points, Pendrith currently ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.035 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.090. He finished 21st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150 (he finished first in that event).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.884), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.0071.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.129-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1410.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6763.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6804.980

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

