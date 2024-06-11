Taylor Pendrith betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith will compete June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he placed 33rd in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 6-over at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Pendrith's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 10-over, over his last three appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Pendrith missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Pendrith's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|6/17/2021
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|9/17/2020
|23
|71-74-75-70
|+10
Pendrith's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 3.013 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pendrith is averaging 4.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.007 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith has a -0.129 average that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a putts-per-round average of 28.18, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 25.88% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|310.0
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|64.02%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.18
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.88%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.65%
|14.81%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has played 16 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 56.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- With 957 points, Pendrith currently ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.035 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.090. He finished 21st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150 (he finished first in that event).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.884), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.007
|1.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.129
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.141
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.676
|3.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.680
|4.980
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.