Taylor Pendrith betting profile: U.S. Open

Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has one win and two top-10 finishes.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 3.013 Strokes Gained: Putting.