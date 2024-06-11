Matt Kuchar betting profile: U.S. Open
In his last competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Matt Kuchar carded a 33rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 U.S. Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last six trips to the U.S. Open, Kuchar has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 16th.
- In 2023, Kuchar missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Kuchar's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|6/17/2021
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|9/17/2020
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|6/13/2019
|16
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|6/14/2018
|MC
|74-78
|+12
Kuchar's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Kuchar is averaging 3.071 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of -0.279 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.298 (144th) this season, while his average driving distance of 286.5 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 176th on TOUR with a mark of -0.895.
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his 28.06 putts-per-round average ranks 14th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|286.5
|289.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|56.83%
|54.51%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.06
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|169
|20.16%
|15.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|16.51%
|17.01%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut five times.
- Kuchar, who has 123 points, currently sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.718.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091 (he finished 39th in that event).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.913 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.298
|-1.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.895
|-2.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.195
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.469
|3.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.529
|-0.279
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.