28M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Matt Kuchar carded a 33rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 U.S. Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last six trips to the U.S. Open, Kuchar has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 16th.
    • In 2023, Kuchar missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Kuchar's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC72-74+6
    6/17/2021MC73-75+6
    9/17/2020MC74-75+9
    6/13/20191669-69-70-73-3
    6/14/2018MC74-78+12

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kuchar is averaging 3.071 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of -0.279 in his past five tournaments.
    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.298 (144th) this season, while his average driving distance of 286.5 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 176th on TOUR with a mark of -0.895.
    • On the greens, Kuchar's 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his 28.06 putts-per-round average ranks 14th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167286.5289.3
    Greens in Regulation %17756.83%54.51%
    Putts Per Round1428.0628.0
    Par Breakers16920.16%15.63%
    Bogey Avoidance13116.51%17.01%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Kuchar, who has 123 points, currently sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.718.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091 (he finished 39th in that event).
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.913 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.298-1.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.895-2.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.1950.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4693.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.529-0.279

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-68+5--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

