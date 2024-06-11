Matt Kuchar betting profile: U.S. Open

Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five starts.

Kuchar is averaging 3.071 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.