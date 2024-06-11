Takumi Kanaya betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five events, Kanaya has an average finish of 42nd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Kanaya has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.

Off the tee, Takumi Kanaya has averaged 282.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging -2.267 Strokes Gained: Putting.