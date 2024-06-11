Takumi Kanaya betting profile: U.S. Open
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 13: Takumi Kanaya of Japan chips onto the ninth green during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 13, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at the PGA Championship. He'll be after a better result June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Kanaya missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2020.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Kanaya's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/17/2020
|MC
|72-75
|+7
Kanaya's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kanaya has an average finish of 42nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Kanaya has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.
- Off the tee, Takumi Kanaya has averaged 282.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging -2.267 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kanaya is averaging -1.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|279.9
|282.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's best finishes
- Kanaya did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played three tournaments).
- In those three events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Kanaya put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished 31st with a score of 1-over (15 shots back of the winner).
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.673
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|69-74-68-70
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the U.S. Open.
