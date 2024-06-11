Sungjae Im betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im enters the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 coming off an eighth-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last tournament.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last five trips to the U.S. Open, Im has an average score of 7-over, with an average finish of 29th.
- In 2023, Im failed to make the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Im's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|6/16/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|6/17/2021
|35
|72-72-69-76
|+5
|9/17/2020
|22
|70-75-73-71
|+9
|6/14/2018
|MC
|76-73
|+9
Im's recent performances
- Im has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Im has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 1.730 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 5.067 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.414 (23rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.9 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 120th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.165, while he ranks 141st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.70%.
- On the greens, Im has registered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.35, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|293.9
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|62.70%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.35
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|93
|24.38%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|13.72%
|12.65%
Im's best finishes
- While Im hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- With 1162 points, Im currently sits 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.367.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 3.141 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.411 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.414
|1.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.165
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.174
|1.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.062
|1.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.485
|5.067
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the U.S. Open.
