32M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im enters the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 coming off an eighth-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Im at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last five trips to the U.S. Open, Im has an average score of 7-over, with an average finish of 29th.
    • In 2023, Im failed to make the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Im's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC71-75+6
    6/16/2022MC72-72+4
    6/17/20213572-72-69-76+5
    9/17/20202270-75-73-71+9
    6/14/2018MC76-73+9

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Im has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 1.730 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 5.067 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.414 (23rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.9 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 120th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.165, while he ranks 141st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.70%.
    • On the greens, Im has registered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.35, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127293.9299.0
    Greens in Regulation %14162.70%63.27%
    Putts Per Round3328.3528.6
    Par Breakers9324.38%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance3913.72%12.65%

    Im's best finishes

    • While Im hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • With 1162 points, Im currently sits 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.367.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 3.141 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.411 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4141.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.165-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1741.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0621.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4855.067

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the U.S. Open.

