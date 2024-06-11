Sungjae Im betting profile: U.S. Open

Im has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Im has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Im is averaging 1.730 Strokes Gained: Putting.