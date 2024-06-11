PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Sung Kang betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Sung Kang of South Korea watches a putt on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Sung Kang of South Korea watches a putt on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    In his most recent tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Sung Kang concluded the weekend at 13-under, good for a 41st-place finish. He competes in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Kang at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over the last two times Kang has played the U.S. Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Kang's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Kang's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/17/2021MC75-78+11
    9/17/2020MC74-86+20

    Kang's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kang has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Kang has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Sung Kang has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang is averaging 1.161 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kang has an average of 2.433 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kang .

    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176289.0303.3
    Greens in Regulation %9567.23%75.46%
    Putts Per Round11929.1429.2
    Par Breakers12121.43%27.31%
    Bogey Avoidance17315.87%12.04%

    Kang's best finishes

    • Kang played 18 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Last season Kang's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 13-under and finished 41st.
    • Kang collected 98 points last season, ranking 199th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee189-0.6101.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.013-0.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.1830.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0971.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-0.8762.433

    Kang's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6770-70-76-70-22
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6566-72-73-76-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-68-64-71-1312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.