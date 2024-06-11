Sung Kang betting profile: U.S. Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Sung Kang of South Korea watches a putt on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his most recent tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Sung Kang concluded the weekend at 13-under, good for a 41st-place finish. He competes in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 seeking a higher finish.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over the last two times Kang has played the U.S. Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Kang's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Kang's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/17/2021
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|9/17/2020
|MC
|74-86
|+20
Kang's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kang has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Kang has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Sung Kang has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kang is averaging 1.161 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kang has an average of 2.433 in his past five tournaments.
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|289.0
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|67.23%
|75.46%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|27.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|15.87%
|12.04%
Kang's best finishes
- Kang played 18 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Kang's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 13-under and finished 41st.
- Kang collected 98 points last season, ranking 199th in the FedExCup standings.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|189
|-0.610
|1.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|-0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.183
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.097
|1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-0.876
|2.433
Kang's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|67
|70-70-76-70
|-2
|2
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|65
|66-72-73-76
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-68-64-71
|-13
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the U.S. Open.
