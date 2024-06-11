Sung Kang betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five tournaments, Kang has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Kang has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.

Sung Kang has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kang is averaging 1.161 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.