Stephan Jaeger betting profile: U.S. Open

Jaeger has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Jaeger has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

Stephan Jaeger has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting.