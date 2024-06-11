PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: U.S. Open

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger placed 34th in the U.S. Open in 2020, shooting a 13-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club .

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Jaeger's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 11-over, over his last two appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2020, he finished 34th after posting a score of 13-over.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Jaeger's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/17/20203471-70-79-73+13

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Jaeger has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of -0.179 in his past five tournaments.
    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 19th, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 106th on TOUR with a mark of -0.068.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.62, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 26.24% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance19309.0307.4
    Greens in Regulation %7665.72%63.89%
    Putts Per Round6128.6228.7
    Par Breakers4626.24%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance6214.54%13.27%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has participated in 15 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times (73.3%).
    • With 1087 points, Jaeger currently sits 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.521.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.278 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.398), which ranked third in the field.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3881.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.068-1.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2070.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.041-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.568-0.179

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

