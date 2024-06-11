Stephan Jaeger betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger placed 34th in the U.S. Open in 2020, shooting a 13-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club .
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Jaeger's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 11-over, over his last two appearances at the U.S. Open.
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2020, he finished 34th after posting a score of 13-over.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Jaeger's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/17/2020
|34
|71-70-79-73
|+13
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Jaeger has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of -0.179 in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 19th, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 106th on TOUR with a mark of -0.068.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.62, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 26.24% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|309.0
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|65.72%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.62
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|46
|26.24%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|14.54%
|13.27%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has participated in 15 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times (73.3%).
- With 1087 points, Jaeger currently sits 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.521.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 4.278 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.398), which ranked third in the field.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.388
|1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.068
|-1.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.207
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.041
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.568
|-0.179
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the U.S. Open.
