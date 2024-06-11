Patrick Cantlay betting profile: U.S. Open

Cantlay has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

Patrick Cantlay has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cantlay is averaging -0.563 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.