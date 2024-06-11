Patrick Cantlay betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Patrick Cantlay looks for a higher finish in the 2024 U.S. Open after he placed 14th shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2023.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last six trips to the U.S. Open, Cantlay has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 25th.
- In 2023, Cantlay finished 14th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Cantlay's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|6/16/2022
|14
|72-71-70-69
|+2
|6/17/2021
|15
|70-75-71-69
|+1
|9/17/2020
|43
|70-76-76-73
|+15
|6/13/2019
|21
|73-71-68-70
|-2
|6/14/2018
|45
|75-71-76-73
|+15
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Patrick Cantlay has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging -0.563 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 1.668 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.049 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 96th, while his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay has a -0.099 average that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 61.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|297.6
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|61.92%
|43.52%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.15
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|7
|28.73%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|16.26%
|12.35%
Cantlay's best finishes
- While Cantlay hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 92.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Cantlay, who has 1117 points, currently sits 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.170). That ranked second in the field.
- Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.049
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.099
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.191
|1.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.091
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.232
|1.668
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the U.S. Open.
