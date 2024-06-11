Sergio Garcia betting profile: U.S. Open
HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Captain Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC plays his shot from the 17th tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 07, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Sergio Garcia looks to improve upon his 27th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Garcia's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 1-over, over his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Garcia last participated in the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 27th with a score of 2-over.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Garcia's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|27
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|6/16/2022
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|6/17/2021
|19
|71-74-73-68
|+2
|9/17/2020
|MC
|74-81
|+15
|6/13/2019
|52
|69-70-75-74
|+4
|6/14/2018
|MC
|75-79
|+14
Garcia's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Garcia has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Garcia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sergio Garcia has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Garcia has an average of 0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Garcia is averaging 2.903 Strokes Gained: Total.
Garcia's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.9
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.26%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|14.81%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.15%
|21.03%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garcia's best finishes
- Garcia participated in two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Garcia's best performance came at the U.S. Open, where he shot 2-over and finished 27th.
Garcia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.903
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garcia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garcia as of the start of the U.S. Open.
