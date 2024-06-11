Sergio Garcia betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five tournaments, Garcia has an average finish of 48th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Garcia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.

Off the tee, Sergio Garcia has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Garcia has an average of 0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.