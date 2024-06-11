Ryo Ishikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

Over his last five events, Ishikawa has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Ishikawa has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 4-over over his last five events.

Off the tee, Ryo Ishikawa has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Ishikawa has an average of -1.760 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.