Ryo Ishikawa betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
GOTEMBA, JAPAN - APRIL 25: Ryo Ishikawa of Japan hits a tee shot on the first hole during day one of the ISPS Handa - Championship at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course on April 25, 2024 in Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Ryo Ishikawa seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open. He placed 63rd at the par-70 Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in 2023.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last three trips to the U.S. Open, Ishikawa has an average score of 16-over, with an average finish of 57th.
- Ishikawa finished 63rd (with a score of 14-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Ishikawa's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|63
|69-73-78-74
|+14
|6/17/2021
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|9/17/2020
|51
|72-74-74-78
|+18
Ishikawa's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Ishikawa has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Ishikawa has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 4-over over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryo Ishikawa has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ishikawa has an average of -1.760 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ishikawa is averaging -6.098 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ishikawa's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.3
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.56%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|18.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ishikawa's best finishes
- Last season Ishikawa took part in three tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).
- Last season Ishikawa had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 7-under and finished fourth (seven shots back of the winner).
Ishikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.098
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ishikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|63
|69-73-78-74
|+14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|68-69-69-67
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ishikawa as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.