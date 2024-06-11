PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Sepp Straka ended the weekend at 2-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Straka at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last three trips to the U.S. Open, Straka has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Straka's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC70-74+4
    6/16/2022MC77-72+9
    6/13/20192868-72-76-67-1

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 39-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging 0.730 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 5.483 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.321 this season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranks 150th, while his 77.3% driving accuracy average ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 50th on TOUR with a mark of 0.273.
    • On the greens, Straka has registered a 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150290.9293.1
    Greens in Regulation %4366.91%48.77%
    Putts Per Round9628.9128.5
    Par Breakers14222.47%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.70%11.73%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Straka, who has 1324 points, currently sits 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka delivered his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fifth in the field at 3.515. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.849). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3210.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2733.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.0850.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0420.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5525.483

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

