Sepp Straka betting profile: U.S. Open

Straka has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 39-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Straka is averaging 0.730 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.