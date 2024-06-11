Sepp Straka betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Sepp Straka ended the weekend at 2-under, good for a fifth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 seeking a better finish.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last three trips to the U.S. Open, Straka has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Straka's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|6/16/2022
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|6/13/2019
|28
|68-72-76-67
|-1
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 39-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging 0.730 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 5.483 Strokes Gained: Total.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.321 this season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranks 150th, while his 77.3% driving accuracy average ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 50th on TOUR with a mark of 0.273.
- On the greens, Straka has registered a 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|290.9
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|66.91%
|48.77%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.91
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|142
|22.47%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.70%
|11.73%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Straka, who has 1324 points, currently sits 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka delivered his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fifth in the field at 3.515. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.849). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.321
|0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.273
|3.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.085
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.042
|0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.552
|5.483
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the U.S. Open.
