Dustin Johnson betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Dustin Johnson of the United States look on from the second tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson finished the weekend at 6-under, good for a 43rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 seeking a better finish.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last seven trips to the U.S. Open, Johnson has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 16th.
- In 2023, Johnson finished 10th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Johnson's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|10
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|6/16/2022
|24
|68-73-71-72
|+4
|6/17/2021
|19
|71-73-68-74
|+2
|9/17/2020
|6
|73-70-72-70
|+5
|6/13/2019
|35
|71-69-71-74
|+1
|6/14/2018
|3
|69-67-77-70
|+3
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Johnson has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
- Dustin Johnson has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has an average of 1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson is averaging 4.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.4
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.11%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.46%
|15.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.84%
|18.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson teed off in four tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those four events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Johnson's best performance came at the U.S. Open. He shot 3-under and finished 10th in that event.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.651
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-81
|+13
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-79
|+13
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|73-68-71-66
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the U.S. Open.
