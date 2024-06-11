Adam Scott betting profile: U.S. Open
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the RBC Canadian Open, Adam Scott posted a 42nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 U.S. Open looking to improve on that finish.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Scott's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 4-over, over his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Scott missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open in 2023.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Scott's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|6/16/2022
|14
|69-73-72-68
|+2
|6/17/2021
|35
|70-75-71-73
|+5
|9/17/2020
|38
|71-74-74-75
|+14
|6/13/2019
|7
|70-69-71-68
|-6
|6/14/2018
|MC
|78-75
|+13
Scott's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scott has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Scott has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 1.980 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.438 (22nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott sports a 0.137 average that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott's 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 70th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|306.3
|313.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|65.50%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.70
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|169
|20.16%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|13.44%
|12.65%
Scott's best finishes
- Scott has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times (83.3%).
- Currently, Scott has 529 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474. He finished eighth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.242 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.438
|2.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.137
|0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.145
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.252
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.683
|1.980
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the U.S. Open.
