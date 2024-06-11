PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the RBC Canadian Open, Adam Scott posted a 42nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 U.S. Open looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Scott at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Scott's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 4-over, over his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • Scott missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open in 2023.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Scott's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC73-72+5
    6/16/20221469-73-72-68+2
    6/17/20213570-75-71-73+5
    9/17/20203871-74-74-75+14
    6/13/2019770-69-71-68-6
    6/14/2018MC78-75+13

    Scott's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Scott has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Scott has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 1.980 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Scott .

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.438 (22nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott sports a 0.137 average that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott's 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 70th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34306.3313.8
    Greens in Regulation %8165.50%67.28%
    Putts Per Round7028.7029.5
    Par Breakers16920.16%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance2913.44%12.65%

    Scott's best finishes

    • Scott has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times (83.3%).
    • Currently, Scott has 529 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474. He finished eighth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.242 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4382.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1370.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.145-0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.252-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.6831.980

    Scott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1962-68-65-71-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-73-71-69+122
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-71-69-63-1280
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-73-71-69+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-67-66-67-19--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open872-68-65-66-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1972-68-67-71-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-76+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-72-71-71-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-70-70-70-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2276-74-70-72+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3069-65-68-68-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2971-71-73-71+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-68-69-71-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-69-70-69-211

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.