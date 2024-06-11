PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Seamus Power of Ireland lines up a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Seamus Power concluded the weekend at 5-over, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Power at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Power's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • Power last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Power's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC72-72+4
    6/16/20221271-70-70-70+1

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power is averaging 1.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.166 (129th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.9 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power sports a 0.178 average that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power has registered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.88, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120294.9297.8
    Greens in Regulation %9565.03%62.50%
    Putts Per Round9228.8828.5
    Par Breakers17419.50%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.83%14.24%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
    • With 509 points, Power currently sits 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 6.869 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676. He finished 66th in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.900, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
    • Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.166-0.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1781.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0750.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.298-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.2111.135

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

