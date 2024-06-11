Seamus Power betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Seamus Power of Ireland lines up a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Seamus Power concluded the weekend at 5-over, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 looking for a better finish.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Power's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Power last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Power's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|6/16/2022
|12
|71-70-70-70
|+1
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Power has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging 1.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.166 (129th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.9 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power sports a 0.178 average that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has registered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.88, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|294.9
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|65.03%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|28.88
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|174
|19.50%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.83%
|14.24%
Power's best finishes
- Power has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- With 509 points, Power currently sits 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929 (he finished 26th in that event).
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 6.869 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676. He finished 66th in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.900, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.166
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.178
|1.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.075
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.298
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.211
|1.135
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the U.S. Open.
