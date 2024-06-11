Seamus Power betting profile: U.S. Open

Power has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Power has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.