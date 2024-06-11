Sam Burns betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Sam Burns shot 3-over and took 32nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last four trips to the U.S. Open, Burns has an average score of 7-over, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In 2023, Burns finished 32nd (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Burns' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|6/16/2022
|27
|71-67-71-76
|+5
|6/17/2021
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|6/14/2018
|41
|71-76-75-72
|+14
Burns' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Burns has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Burns has an average of 2.575 in his past five tournaments.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.362 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.0 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns has a 0.232 average that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 54th on TOUR this season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranks 35th. He has broken par 27.41% of the time (20th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|304.0
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|66.67%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.40
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|20
|27.41%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.59%
|14.20%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
- With 991 points, Burns currently sits 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.057 (he finished 10th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns produced his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking second in the field at 4.328. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.362
|1.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.232
|0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.007
|1.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.219
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.807
|2.575
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.