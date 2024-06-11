PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns shot 3-over and took 32nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Burns at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last four trips to the U.S. Open, Burns has an average score of 7-over, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • In 2023, Burns finished 32nd (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Burns' recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20233269-70-71-73+3
    6/16/20222771-67-71-76+5
    6/17/2021MC73-74+5
    6/14/20184171-76-75-72+14

    Burns' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Burns has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Burns has an average of 2.575 in his past five tournaments.
    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.362 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.0 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns has a 0.232 average that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 54th on TOUR this season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranks 35th. He has broken par 27.41% of the time (20th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46304.0305.7
    Greens in Regulation %4666.67%65.12%
    Putts Per Round3528.4029.0
    Par Breakers2027.41%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.59%14.20%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
    • With 991 points, Burns currently sits 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.057 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns produced his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking second in the field at 4.328. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3621.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2320.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.0071.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.219-0.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8072.575

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the U.S. Open.

