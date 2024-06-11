Sam Bennett betting profile: U.S. Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 23: Sam Bennett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Sam Bennett looks for better results in the 2024 U.S. Open after he placed 43rd shooting 5-over in this tournament in 2023.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Bennett's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 8-over, over his last two appearances at the U.S. Open.
- In Bennett's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of 5-over.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Bennett's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|43
|67-68-79-71
|+5
|6/16/2022
|49
|70-73-74-73
|+10
Bennett's recent performances
- Bennett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Bennett has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Sam Bennett has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bennett is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bennett has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Bennett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.1
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.15%
|73.77%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.48%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.84%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bennett's best finishes
- Bennett participated in 11 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Last season Bennett had his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he finished 29th with a score of 13-under (11 shots back of the winner).
Bennett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bennett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|67-68-79-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|65-75-66-69
|-13
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|69-72-74-68
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bennett as of the start of the U.S. Open.
