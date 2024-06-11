Sam Bennett betting profile: U.S. Open

Bennett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Bennett has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Sam Bennett has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bennett is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.