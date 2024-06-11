Sahith Theegala betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open. He took 27th at the par-70 Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in 2023.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Theegala's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 2-over, over his last three appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Theegala finished 27th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Theegala's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|6/17/2021
|MC
|76-73
|+7
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Theegala is averaging -0.202 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.750 Strokes Gained: Total.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.469 (20th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.3 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 22nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.448, while he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.28%.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 69th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|303.3
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.28%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.69
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|74
|25.15%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|13.33%
|16.32%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has played 16 tournaments this season, securing three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Theegala ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings with 1806 points.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.562. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.469
|1.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.448
|1.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.174
|-1.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.490
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.234
|1.750
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-74-64
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.