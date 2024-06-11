PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open. He took 27th at the par-70 Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Theegala's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 2-over, over his last three appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • Theegala finished 27th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Theegala's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20232774-66-73-69+2
    6/17/2021MC76-73+7

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Theegala is averaging -0.202 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.750 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.469 (20th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.3 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 22nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.448, while he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.28%.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 69th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance50303.3306.5
    Greens in Regulation %2568.28%55.56%
    Putts Per Round6928.6929.2
    Par Breakers7425.15%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance2713.33%16.32%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has played 16 tournaments this season, securing three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Theegala ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings with 1806 points.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.562. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4691.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4481.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.174-1.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.490-0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.2341.750

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-74-64E--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

