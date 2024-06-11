Sahith Theegala betting profile: U.S. Open

Theegala has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.

Theegala is averaging -0.202 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.