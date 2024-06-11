PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Village of Pinehurst, NC, for the 2024 U.S. Open .

    Latest odds for Kim at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Kim is playing at the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 2.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.302 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.193 (134th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 134th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.255. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.30%.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR, while he ranks 10th with a putts-per-round average of 27.88. He has broken par 25.89% of the time (53rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70300.8300.5
    Greens in Regulation %16461.30%64.81%
    Putts Per Round1027.8828.6
    Par Breakers5325.89%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance8615.16%12.65%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Kim, who has 284 points, currently sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.044 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.1930.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.255-0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.195-0.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.5072.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2531.302

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.