S.H. Kim betting profile: U.S. Open
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Village of Pinehurst, NC, for the 2024 U.S. Open .
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Kim is playing at the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 2.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.302 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.193 (134th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 134th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.255. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.30%.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR, while he ranks 10th with a putts-per-round average of 27.88. He has broken par 25.89% of the time (53rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|300.8
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|61.30%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|27.88
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.89%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|15.16%
|12.65%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Kim, who has 284 points, currently sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.044 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.193
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.255
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.195
|-0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.507
|2.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.253
|1.302
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.
