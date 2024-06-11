S.H. Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top five once.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 2.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.