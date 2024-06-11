Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: U.S. Open
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Nicolai Hojgaard hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Hojgaard is playing at the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Hojgaard's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Hojgaard has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 0.974 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of -1.467 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard sports a 0.079 mark (85th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hojgaard has registered a -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|308.0
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|63.53%
|53.57%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.21
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.65%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|17.38%
|13.89%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Hojgaard has 495 points, placing him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.568.
- Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 4.185.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.072), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.191
|-1.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.079
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.391
|-0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.204
|0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.324
|-1.467
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the U.S. Open.
