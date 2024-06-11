Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has an average finish of 52nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Hojgaard has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 0.974 Strokes Gained: Putting.