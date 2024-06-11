PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Hojgaard hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Hojgaard is playing at the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Hojgaard has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 0.974 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of -1.467 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hojgaard .

    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hojgaard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard sports a 0.079 mark (85th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hojgaard has registered a -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.21, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22308.0309.7
    Greens in Regulation %13263.53%53.57%
    Putts Per Round13129.2128.9
    Par Breakers15221.65%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance14917.38%13.89%

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Hojgaard has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Hojgaard has 495 points, placing him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.568.
    • Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 4.185.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked 28th in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.072), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.191-1.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.079-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.391-0.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.2040.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.324-1.467

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2167-68-67-71-15--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-63-71-67-9--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2371-70-69-74E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1468-66-69-67-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-65-73-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3165-77-69-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open267-66-73-70-12300
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3174-65-70-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-71-73-69-120
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5268-70-74-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-73-74-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1667-73-74-76+2113
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6870-71-68-73-26
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-77+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-69-72-68-318

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

