31M AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Russell Henley finished the weekend at 5-over, good for a 27th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Henley at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last five appearances at the U.S. Open, Henley has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 2-over.
    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished 14th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Henley's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20231471-71-68-68-2
    6/16/2022MC76-70+6
    6/17/20211367-70-71-76E
    6/14/20182569-73-77-73+12

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Henley has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Henley has an average of 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 4.702 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 ranks 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 74.4% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 36th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.369, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.29%.
    • On the greens, Henley's 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 35th this season, while he averages 27.84 putts per round (eighth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166286.6286.8
    Greens in Regulation %12164.29%61.39%
    Putts Per Round827.8427.7
    Par Breakers15022.00%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.70%14.44%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, securing three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 92.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Henley, who has 1121 points, currently ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where his 1.340 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 7.877 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.338 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.016-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3692.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.3061.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3280.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130.9864.702

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-68-68-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1969-65-69-63-1443
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-70-67-1018
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship262-66-65-69-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-68-67-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1364-70-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-71-74-75+553

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
