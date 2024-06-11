Russell Henley betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Russell Henley finished the weekend at 5-over, good for a 27th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 aiming for an improved score.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last five appearances at the U.S. Open, Henley has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 2-over.
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished 14th after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Henley's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|6/16/2022
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|6/17/2021
|13
|67-70-71-76
|E
|6/14/2018
|25
|69-73-77-73
|+12
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Henley has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Henley has an average of 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 4.702 Strokes Gained: Total.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 ranks 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 74.4% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 36th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.369, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.29%.
- On the greens, Henley's 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 35th this season, while he averages 27.84 putts per round (eighth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|286.6
|286.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|64.29%
|61.39%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.84
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|150
|22.00%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.70%
|14.44%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, securing three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 92.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Henley, who has 1121 points, currently ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where his 1.340 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 7.877 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.338 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.016
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.369
|2.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.306
|1.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.328
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|0.986
|4.702
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|64-70-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.