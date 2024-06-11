PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks off the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy will compete June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he finished 15th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 2-over at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last seven trips to the U.S. Open, McIlroy has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of sixth.
    • In 2023, McIlroy finished second (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).

    McIlroy's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023265-67-69-70-9
    6/16/2022567-69-73-69-2
    6/17/2021770-73-67-73-1
    9/17/2020867-76-68-75+6
    6/13/2019968-69-70-72-5
    6/14/2018MC80-70+10

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has two wins and three top-five finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader three times and carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 323.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • McIlroy has an average of 2.882 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 11.569 in his past five tournaments.
    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.799 this season, which ranks fifth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.5 yards) ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy owns a 0.436 mark (24th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 39th on TOUR, while he ranks 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38. He has broken par 28.01% of the time (13th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2317.5323.8
    Greens in Regulation %6666.08%54.17%
    Putts Per Round3428.3828.1
    Par Breakers1328.01%28.89%
    Bogey Avoidance511.82%9.72%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, coming away with two wins along with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 13 times (100%).
    • Currently, McIlroy sits third in the FedExCup standings with 2045 points.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117.
    • McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.404.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy posted his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 3.279. In that event, he finished first.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.827, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.7993.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4363.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1251.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3022.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.66211.569

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open265-67-69-70-9330
    June 22-25Travelers Championship768-64-66-64-1888
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open164-66-67-68-15500
    July 20-22The Open Championship671-70-69-68-6105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-25400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open466-72-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1570-71-73-76+2115

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the U.S. Open.

