Rory McIlroy betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks off the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy will compete June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he finished 15th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 2-over at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last seven trips to the U.S. Open, McIlroy has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of sixth.
- In 2023, McIlroy finished second (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
McIlroy's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|6/16/2022
|5
|67-69-73-69
|-2
|6/17/2021
|7
|70-73-67-73
|-1
|9/17/2020
|8
|67-76-68-75
|+6
|6/13/2019
|9
|68-69-70-72
|-5
|6/14/2018
|MC
|80-70
|+10
McIlroy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has two wins and three top-five finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader three times and carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 323.8 yards in his past five starts.
- McIlroy has an average of 2.882 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 11.569 in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.799 this season, which ranks fifth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.5 yards) ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy owns a 0.436 mark (24th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 39th on TOUR, while he ranks 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38. He has broken par 28.01% of the time (13th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|317.5
|323.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|66.08%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.38
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|13
|28.01%
|28.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.82%
|9.72%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, coming away with two wins along with four top-five finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 13 times (100%).
- Currently, McIlroy sits third in the FedExCup standings with 2045 points.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117.
- McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.404.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy posted his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 3.279. In that event, he finished first.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.827, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.799
|3.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.436
|3.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.125
|1.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.302
|2.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.662
|11.569
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-25
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the U.S. Open.
