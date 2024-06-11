Rory McIlroy betting profile: U.S. Open

Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has two wins and three top-five finishes.

Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader three times and carded a score that's better than average five times.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 323.8 yards in his past five starts.

McIlroy has an average of 2.882 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.