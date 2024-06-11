Robert MacIntyre betting profile: U.S. Open

MacIntyre has finished first once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 4.139 Strokes Gained: Putting.