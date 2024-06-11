Robert MacIntyre betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland chips to the fifth green during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre enters the 2024 U.S. Open after shooting 16-under to win the RBC Canadian Open in his most recent tournament.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- MacIntyre's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 13-over, over his last two appearances at the U.S. Open.
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he finished 35th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
MacIntyre's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/17/2021
|35
|71-73-72-73
|+5
|9/17/2020
|56
|74-72-76-79
|+21
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished first once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 4.139 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 6.402 Strokes Gained: Total.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.248 ranks 48th on TOUR this season, and his 55.3% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 98th on TOUR with a mark of -0.022.
- On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his 28.86 putts-per-round average ranks 90th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.3
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|66.67%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.86
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|72
|25.25%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|15.28%
|11.11%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has participated in 16 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 56.3%.
- With 911 points, MacIntyre currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, MacIntyre produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 4.142. In that event, he finished sixth.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 15th in the field at 3.481. In that event, he finished sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.902 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.248
|1.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.022
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.121
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.273
|4.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.621
|6.402
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the U.S. Open.
