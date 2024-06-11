Rickie Fowler betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Rickie Fowler of the United States hits a tee shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open. He took fifth at the par-70 Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in 2023.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last five trips to the U.S. Open, Fowler has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 24th.
- In 2023, Fowler finished fifth (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Fowler's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|9/17/2020
|49
|69-77-72-79
|+17
|6/13/2019
|43
|66-77-71-72
|+2
|6/14/2018
|20
|73-69-84-65
|+11
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Fowler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -1.366 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fowler is averaging -1.998 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.340 this season, which ranks 149th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 143rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.324, while he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.36%.
- On the greens, Fowler's -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 136th on TOUR this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 71st. He has broken par 21.09% of the time (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|298.3
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|62.36%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.71
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.09%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|15.99%
|16.05%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- Fowler, who has 254 points, currently ranks 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.989.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.762 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 2.611 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.621, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
- Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 41st in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.340
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.324
|-1.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.092
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.276
|-1.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.848
|-1.998
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|60-68-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the U.S. Open.
