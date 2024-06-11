PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: U.S. Open

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Rickie Fowler of the United States hits a tee shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open. He took fifth at the par-70 Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last five trips to the U.S. Open, Fowler has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In 2023, Fowler finished fifth (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Fowler's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023562-68-70-75-5
    9/17/20204969-77-72-79+17
    6/13/20194366-77-71-72+2
    6/14/20182073-69-84-65+11

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Fowler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -1.366 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Fowler is averaging -1.998 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.340 this season, which ranks 149th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 143rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.324, while he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.36%.
    • On the greens, Fowler's -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 136th on TOUR this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 71st. He has broken par 21.09% of the time (158th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92298.3301.5
    Greens in Regulation %14862.36%60.19%
    Putts Per Round7128.7128.6
    Par Breakers15821.09%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.99%16.05%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
    • Fowler, who has 254 points, currently ranks 109th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.989.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.762 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 2.611 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.621, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
    • Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 41st in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.3400.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.324-1.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0920.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.276-1.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.848-1.998

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational660-68-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-82+14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

