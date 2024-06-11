Richard Hoey betting profile: U.S. Open
Richard Hoey looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Village of Pinehurst, NC, for the 2024 U.S. Open .
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Hoey is playing at the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Hoey's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hoey has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging -3.621 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging -4.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.742 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 104th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.058, while he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.65%.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 178th on TOUR, while he ranks 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.85. He has broken par 24.51% of the time (88th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|307.5
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|67.65%
|57.87%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.85
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.51%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|18.14%
|14.35%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut five times (35.7%).
- As of now, Hoey has accumulated 84 points, which ranks him 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.323. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.576. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.742
|2.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.058
|-2.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.299
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-1.118
|-3.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.733
|-4.287
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.