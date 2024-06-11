Richard Hoey betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five tournaments, Hoey has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Over his last five tournaments, Hoey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hoey is averaging -3.621 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.