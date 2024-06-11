PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Richard Hoey betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Village of Pinehurst, NC, for the 2024 U.S. Open .

    Latest odds for Hoey at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Hoey is playing at the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Hoey's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hoey has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey is averaging -3.621 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey is averaging -4.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.742 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 104th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.058, while he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.65%.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 178th on TOUR, while he ranks 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.85. He has broken par 24.51% of the time (88th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26307.5309.1
    Greens in Regulation %3167.65%57.87%
    Putts Per Round17329.8530.6
    Par Breakers8824.51%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance16318.14%14.35%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut five times (35.7%).
    • As of now, Hoey has accumulated 84 points, which ranks him 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.323. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.576. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.7422.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.058-2.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.299-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-1.118-3.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.733-4.287

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the U.S. Open.

