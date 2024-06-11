Peter Malnati betting profile: U.S. Open

Malnati has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Malnati has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.

In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.

Malnati is averaging 1.599 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.