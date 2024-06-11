Peter Malnati betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 after a 33rd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his most recent tournament.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Malnati has played the U.S. Open once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 9-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Malnati's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/17/2021
|MC
|75-76
|+9
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Malnati has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati is averaging 1.599 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -2.018 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.477, which ranks 164th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 116th, and his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 122nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.180. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.49%.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR, while he ranks 21st with a putts-per-round average of 28.18. He has broken par 24.81% of the time (79th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|295.1
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|60.49%
|38.89%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.18
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|79
|24.81%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|17.04%
|19.44%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has played 16 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Malnati sits 48th in the FedExCup standings with 783 points.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.664 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.477
|-2.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.180
|-1.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.079
|0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.656
|1.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.079
|-2.018
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the U.S. Open.
