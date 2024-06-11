PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 after a 33rd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Malnati has played the U.S. Open once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 9-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Malnati's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/17/2021MC75-76+9

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Malnati has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Malnati is averaging 1.599 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -2.018 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.477, which ranks 164th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 116th, and his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 122nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.180. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.49%.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR, while he ranks 21st with a putts-per-round average of 28.18. He has broken par 24.81% of the time (79th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116295.1298.1
    Greens in Regulation %16960.49%38.89%
    Putts Per Round2128.1827.4
    Par Breakers7924.81%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance14517.04%19.44%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has played 16 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Malnati sits 48th in the FedExCup standings with 783 points.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.664 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.477-2.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.180-1.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.0790.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6561.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.079-2.018

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the U.S. Open.

